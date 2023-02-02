Hull breaded poultry facility helps Cranswick deliver another strong quarter of growth

Food producer Cranswick has revealed that a positive contribution from its new Hull breaded poultry facility helped it deliver another strong quarter of growth.

In a trading statement, Cranswick said revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter, building on the momentum generated in the first half of the year.

The statement added: “All four product categories were strongly ahead of the corresponding period in our core UK market, reflecting solid underlying volume growth together with further cost inflation recovery. “Trading in December was particularly robust, underpinned by strong demand for our fresh pork, convenience and gourmet festive range of products. Our customers and consumers continue to recognise and appreciate the quality, value and versatility of pork.”

Cranswick said that poultry revenue growth reflected a positive contribution from the new Hull breaded poultry facility which offset lower sales from the Hull cooked poultry facility.

The statement added: “There was a very limited impact on fresh poultry revenue following Avian Influenza outbreaks at five farms across our poultry farm estate early in the period; we have received full financial compensation for all lost birds.

"In recent weeks the incidence of confirmed cases in the UK has reduced, but we continue to enforce strict biosecurity protocols across all our farms.”

Far East export sales were well ahead of the same period last year, with slightly lower volumes comfortably offset by significantly stronger pricing, Cranswick said. Cranswick Pet Products made a modest contribution to group revenue in the third quarter, the statement added.

Cranswick said the outlook for the current financial year remains in line with the board’s expectations. The statement added: “The board is confident that the continued focus on the strengths of the company, which include its long-standing customer base, breadth and quality of products, robust financial position and industry leading asset infrastructure, will support the further successful development of Cranswick during the current year and over the longer term.”

Adam Couch, the chief executive of Cranswick, commented: “We have delivered another strong quarter of growth, building on the momentum generated in the first half of the year.

"Our core UK market remains extremely resilient as our customers and the UK consumer continue to recognise and appreciate the quality, value and versatility of our pork and poultry product ranges. The broad-based inflationary pressure we are experiencing across our cost base continues to be well controlled and mitigated.”

