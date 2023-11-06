Hull-based software firm Bytron Aviation Solutions has announced its intention to more than double its turnover over the next two years.

The firm provides software solutions to help the aviation industry reduce the amount of paperwork needed for each flight, with the aim of reducing fuel usage, time wastage and cost.

The firm’s sister company, Keyzo IT Solutions, is also aiming to invest to expand its range of “next generation” human resources and health and safety software solutions, which it supplies to a range of business sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Spencer, CEO of both businesses, said he was plotting a course for “significant growth” for both firms.

Shane Spencer (left), CEO of Bytron Aviation Systems and Keyzo IT Solutions with chief operating officer Simon Clayton and colleagues from both businesses outside The Deep Business Centre.

He said: “Currently our airline side dominates the business and accounts for about 80 per cent of what we do. One of our missions is to balance that out so we are working to restructure Keyzo and scale that side of the business.”

Keyzo was founded by Mr Spencer in 2009 and it moved into the aviation industry with the acquisition in 2014 of Bytron, where he had previously spent more than four years as a software engineer and project manager.

He brought both businesses together at Bytron’s offices in Kirmington, near Humberside International Airport, and the organisation expanded to a second site at The Deep Business Centre in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the group has made key appointments across the UK, Europe and Canada and now serves around 140 customers across 105 countries with a team of 50 staff which is expected to grow by at least 10 in the coming months.

Bytron took off after its bid to meet the demands of the aviation industry which was desperate to cut costs post-Covid.

Mr Spencer said: “A lot of businesses were struggling during this period but, despite a worrying time, we continued to experience year-on-year growth.

“We found airlines that had reduced their flying hours had more time to evaluate products on the market that would help them improve their operational procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately our aim is to help airlines improve flight safety and enable them to analyse fuel and reduce usage to help towards a reduced carbon footprint.

“Typically a crew briefing for one of our flights could produce massive amounts of paper that include fuel plans, weather information, navigational charts, aircraft manuals and a whole host of essential supplementary information advising of any problems along a route. We collate all that data and put it on their iPads.

“We have achieved near enough a paperless cockpit for our customers by digitising this mammoth amount of data. To put it in perspective, a mid-size airline with 50 aircraft saves about £128,000 a year in printing costs and approximately £75,000 in Fuel.”

Meanwhile, Keyzo has increased its presence at The Deep from eight people to 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Spencer added: “We have a very ambitious and exciting development roadmap across both businesses. As of our year-end in September, we are a £4 million business running at 30 per cent profit.