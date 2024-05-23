Hull firm helps on major expansion of Butlins east coast seaside resort

The firm’s premium Gainsborough models have been used to form the entire accommodation offer in the newly- opened Maple Walk village – a new addition to the Butlin’s site in Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast.

The lodge village represents an investment of £12m by staycation family holiday provider Butlin’s.

The Skegness site was the UK’s first ever holiday park when it was founded by Billy Butlin in 1936. It remains as popular as ever, with Maple Walk being the latest in a series of significant developments at the resort over recent years.

Willerby Business Development Manager Gemma Pudsey, left, and Junior Product Manager Emillie Ayre with one of the new Gainsborough models at the Butlin’s Maple Walk village.

Jeremy Fletcher, Butlin’s Skegness resort director, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new premium lodges for families and Big Weekender guests to enjoy.

“The new Maple Walk village is a fantastic addition to our resort and early feedback from guests who have already stayed in one of our new lodges has been very positive.”

Set in landscaped gardens, Maple Walk is described by Butlin’s as “a tranquil setting less than five minutes from the heart of the main resort, where guests have full access to the entertainment venues, facilities and activities”.

Each of the three-bedroom Gainsborough lodges in the Maple Walk village have a main bedroom, complete with a king-sized bed and en-suite shower room, and two twin rooms.

They feature a large, fully equipped kitchen area, with full-sized fridge freezer, microwave and hob, and fast and Wi-Fi.

Outside, the lodges have private decking with outdoor furniture and parking space for two Cars.

The new site was launched with an official ceremony attended by local dignitaries and VIP

Guests.

Willerby Business Development Manager Gemma Pudsey said: “We’re delighted to have been able to provide Butlin’s with 128 of our Gainsborough models for the Maple Walk Village.

“It’s a stunning new addition to Butlin’s Skegness resort, which we’re proud to have played such a significant role in bringing to life.

“We have an excellent, long-standing relationship with Butlin’s, which is one of the UK’s best known and most loved staycation providers, and we’re proud to enable them to provide their customers with luxury accommodation to stay in and to enjoy.

“There’s already an incredible buzz around Maple Walk. It’s great that families will not only be able to make the most of the amazing facilities and amenities at the Butlin’s resort, but also enjoy all the benefits of staying in a Willerby Gainsborough just a few minutes from all the fun.”

Each of the lodges which make up Maple Walk have been built to the pioneering Willerby GreEN Standard – the first sustainability standard launched by any holiday homes manufacturer and the industry’s only green build specification.

Introduced in 2022, Willerby said that its GreEN Standard has cut the energy consumption of Willerby’s homes by up to 28 per cent, resulting in emissions reductions and substantial savings on energy bills.

The Skegness resort also includes a new £2.5m “SKYPARK” playground, with climbing towers, a tube slide that lights up when children go down it and a seesaw that can be used to power the lighting.