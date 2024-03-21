Hull Trains celebrates colleague success at annual awards

Supporting the team daily comes as second nature to Hull Trains’ Digital Marketing Executive, Lucy Murray. It was therefore no surprise to her colleagues that she was the outstanding winner of the ‘colleagues award,’ even if it was a surprise to Lucy herself!

Lucy Murray, said: “I’m so pleased and grateful to have been recognised at the Hull Trains Excellence Awards and it was a lovely evening celebrating everyone’s hard work and dedication. I was really surprised to have won as there were lots of brilliant nominees.”

Lucy has been with Hull Trains for nearly six years beginning her career with the company as a Customer Service Administrator in 2018, later becoming a Customer Service Advisor and has currently achieved the role of Digital Marketing Executive.

Lou Mendham, Lucy Murray and Martijn Gilbert from Hull Trains

Lou Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “Lucy is exactly the type of person we love at Hull Trains. She is hard-working, cares about her colleagues and the business and is perfectly tuned in to our core values. We’re delighted that she has secured the colleagues award and are equally excited about her continued progression within the business.”

The Hull Trains’ Excellence Awards are held annually with the awards deliberately built around the company’s core values. This year’s event was held at Hull Truck Theatre and saw both onboard and office-based teams come together to celebrate and highlight the excellence being consistently delivered within the organisation.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director added: “The Excellence Awards is our way of saying thank you to everyone internally who makes this business what it is. People really do buy into our core values and that’s reflected by the large number of long-service awards this year. In truth, we really could hand out an award to everyone who works for Hull Trains, as we’re proud of the whole team. That said, congratulations to all of this year’s fantastic and dedicated winners.”

The full list of other winners at Hull Trains’ Excellence Awards is:

The customer’s award was won by Sammy Moxon, Onboard Manager, with Onboard Host, Sue Franklin highly commended.

The Driver Instructor team was highly commended in the colleague’s category, which was won by Lucy Murray.

The safety category was won by Vicky Milner, Onboard Manager, with Onboard Manager, Sofia Ali highly commended.

The community’s award was won by the Three-Peaks team, with Business Travel Consultants, Ian Farrow and Jamie Branton highly commended.

The future award was won by Kevin Cunnick, Onboard Operations Manager, with Executive Assistant, Hailey Giblin highly commended.

The rising star award was won by Driver, Matt Rudd, with Daniel Longbottom, Onboard Host, highly commended.

The team award was won by the Three Peaks Team, Christopher Vickers, Driver received the retirement award, and the coveted values special award was secured by Onboard Manager, Dominic Russell.