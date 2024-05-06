Vic Golding, who died in November 2023 at the age of 86, supplied many businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire with their first computers.

As founder and managing director of Golding Computer Services, which he launched in 1982, he recognised that the hardware was worthless without training in how to use it.

The company went on to win countless awards for excellence from Sage software, from the International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB), and from Hull City Council’s Making Changes for Careers (MC4C) project.

Many of the accolades were for the training, delivered by Vic’s colleague Di Garbera, to equip young entrepreneurs and others in business with the vital skills they needed in computerised accounts.

Now MC4C has announced that one of its annual awards will be named after Vic in recognition of his support for young people and for his remarkable business career.

Charles Cracknell, Hull City Council’s Youth Enterprise and Microbusiness Manager, said: “Vic was a force of nature committed to supporting young people either as apprentices or entrepreneurs.

"He would often ask for updates on how they were doing as he felt encouraging them was the key to ensuring their success.

“He was as proud as punch whenever one of the young entrepreneurs supported by MC4C passed their Level 2 book keeping course, and even more so when one former homeless young man won a national award organised by the IAB, which Goldings worked with very closely. It was the first recognition the young man had ever received.

“It was obvious to me that we should recognise Vic’s commitment to Hull and to young people, hence we have decided to honour his service and memory by naming a youth enterprise award after him. We will present it at our annual awards evening during Global Entrepreneurship Week.”

Vic’s began work in the basement at Hammonds selling irons, hairdryers and other electrical goods after being sent to the department store by the youth employment service. He then joined Priestman Brothers as a trainee management accountant costing the manufacture of cranes, excavators and the other heavy-duty construction equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he left, it was for other household-names – Smith & Nephew, Webley & Scott Klaxon and Klaxons.

He experienced the downsides of business after a move to Associated Fisheries, which relocated to Scotland, and then local construction giant Spooner Group, which went out of business. At the Hull and East Riding Co-operative Society Vic was responsible for training staff in readiness for the introduction of VAT and the start of Sunday trading.

Interviewed in 2019, Vic recalled: “I decided to set myself up as a computer consultant, providing local businesses with the same expertise as the blue-chip companies I had worked for and I soon found my clients wanted me to supply the software and hardware I recommended.