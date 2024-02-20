Hull's MKM Building Supplies makes move into heat pump market with Oceanair purchase

Oceanair is a specialist distributor in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) field and includes a heat pump operation with a training academy for engineers.

Oceanair operates from locations in Mansfield and Crawley and will continue operations under its existing name as part of the deal.

Rob Barnes, MKM's Business Development Director, with Tony Evanson, owner of Oceanair.

Rob Barnes, MKM's Business Development Director, said: "This acquisition fits perfectly with MKM's plans for expansion, allowing us to branch out further into the HVAC industry. Continuing to work closely with the current Oceanair team guarantees a seamless transition, customers and suppliers can expect business as usual."

He added: “Oceanashp.co.uk, part of Oceanair, specialises in heating and concentrates on designing, supplying, commissioning, and supporting air-to-water heat pumps. Their Heat Pump Training Academy conducts courses on design and installation and has recently earned recognition as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ by Panasonic. This fits perfectly with our commitment of offering more sustainable options to customers.”

Kate Tinsley, CEO of MKM, said: “This is an interesting acquisition for MKM and enables us to expand into further emerging marketplaces; Oceanair is a great company with very talented people. I’m really excited about our growth plans”.

Tony Evanson, owner of Oceanair, will remain involved in the business “for the foreseeable future” providing support during the transition.