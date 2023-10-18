Humber's 'critical role' in decarbonisation could support thousands of jobs, Drax-commissioned research suggests

The Humber has a “critical role” in reaching the nation’s decarbonisation targets – with investment in carbon capture projects having the potential to support tens of thousands of jobs in the region, Drax-commissioned research has said.

A new independent research report by Development Economics found that if the Government accelerates and expands the development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Clusters across the country it could generate an extra £32bn of gross value added (GVA) for the economy from 2050 onward and nearly 500,000 additional jobs.

In the most optimistic scenario, this could generate and support an extra 42,000 jobs in The Humber. On the basis of current policy commitments, around 33,000 jobs could be created in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report suggested that making the UK a “world-leader” in carbon capture would potentially result in 330,000 jobs across the North of England and £22bn a year being added to the economy from 2050 onward.

The sun sets at Drax Power Station, near Selby. Picture by Simon Hulme

The research has been commissioned by Drax Group, which hopes to establish a carbon capture project in the region which would involve a process known as BECCS (bioenergy for carbon capture and storage) where emissions would be stored under the North Sea.

Drax Power Station near Selby produces around 12 per cent of the UK’s renewable electricity, by burning biomass fuel, which is mainly wood pellets imported from North America.

Its BECCS plan is part of broader efforts to decarbonise the industry-heavy Humber region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, the Government announced £20bn of funding for CCS ‘Track-1’ programmes but the eight supported projects were not in the Humber region. Further support is expected to be granted to other projects next year.

The report said that the region “will play a critical role in reaching Government’s decarbonisation targets” thanks in part to having access to 80 per cent of UK’s licenced CO2 storage capacity.

It added: “If the Humber is able, and enabled, to move quickly to adopt CCS technologies, either through Track 1 or Track 2 cluster processes, it will offer growth opportunities for the region, as well as benefits for industries, communities and consumers that will reverberate around the UK.

"If the Government makes the UK a global first mover, then it will spell economic success for regions across the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Areas like the Humber will see significant benefits through investment and the creation and safeguarding of jobs for those who have worked in the region for generations.”

Richard Gwilliam, UK BECCS Programme Director at Drax Group, said: “Carbon capture and removals can be a catalyst for growth, stronger energy security, increasing employment and reaching Net Zero in the UK. This research demonstrates that if the UK puts its foot on the accelerator and expands the rollout of CCS Clusters across the country, a unique prize worth tens of billions of pounds to the economy and hundreds of thousands of jobs is within reach.