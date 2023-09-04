Humberside businesses urged to pursue 'local powerhouse' ambition at £5.5m skills centre event

Businesses in and around Humberside should pursue the creation of their own “local powerhouse”, the head of a leading engineering training organisations has told guests to a new £5.5m skills centre for the region.

Iain Elliott, CEO of Humberside Engineering Training Centre (HETA), revealed that the new facility at Pioneer Business Park in Stallingborough was paid for using reserves and a bank loan in the absence of any funding or support from government.

He added that the “homegrown” nature of the project reinforced HETA’s commitment to ensure as much work as possible went to the local and regional business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HETA welcomed around 80 representatives of local businesses and national companies for a tour of the new centre, which is purpose-built and provides facilities for electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and fabrication and welding, with an IT suite, classrooms and meeting rooms.

A business partner morning event was held at the new HETA's brand new Grimsby training facility. Pictured are Iain Elliott and Ian Palmer. Picture: Neil Holmes

He told guests at the event: “The financial investment by HETA should not be overlooked.

"We did this at a time of no grant funding, no public funding. We relied on our reserves that we have built up over the years and on borrowing. Santander have again been very supportive.

“The bank and our trustees recognised that a project like this is vital for building the educational needs of the region and for the employers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull-based construction company Hobson & Porter built the new facility.

Figures collated by HETA show that of the total build cost of £4.2m, just over £3m was for works carried out by businesses within 30 miles of the site.

The organisation said that £3.4m was spent with businesses within 40 miles and £3.97m with traders within 50 miles.

Just over 42 per cent of the work was carried out by trades local to Grimsby and Immingham and 37.4 per cent of work was completed by trades local to Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the addition of the land purchase price, fees and VAT the total cost of the project hit £5.5m and was on budget.

Mr Elliott said: “We were only two weeks late and we’re not too worried about that given the impact of exiting Covid and war in Ukraine, with material costs soaring and supply of materials and labour both major issues. When the learners were ready to come in, we were ready to open.”

He added that HETA is now eager to welcome other businesses to its location at the heart of North East Lincolnshire Council’s £42m South Humber Industrial Investment Programme (SHIIP) area, which is being promoted as a major industrial development opportunity.

He said: “Hopefully we will start seeing construction activity on some of the nearby sites. I really do want to see these pockets of land transformed and generating that local investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People talk about the Northern Powerhouse but we need to build our own local powerhouse because the spend will stay within the area. Our figures from this project show how we used the local supply chain.”

Ian Palmer, recently appointed as chair of HETA, added the new centre itself will help to drive the local powerhouse concept.