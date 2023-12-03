Plans for two major city centre developments, including hundreds of apartments and a hotel, have been granted planning permission.

The final phase of Caddick Group’s SOYO residential neighbourhood , which will build 650 student apartments, and a new hotel scheme at Kirkgate Market will go ahead after receiving approval from Leeds City Council.

The City Plans Panel approved bl ocks A and D at SOYO, which wil l comprise a mix of studio and cluster flats. Block A will bring 360 student units to the neighbourhood, adding to the 291 units due to be built at Block D.

SOYO began construction in 2019, bringing in a new mixed-use development to the Quarry Hill area, creating a new neighbourhood near Leeds Playhouse.

Caddick Group’s SOYO development near Leeds Playhouse has secured planning approval for the final phase of the new neighbourhood.

The first two buildings, Moda New York Square, opened in 2022, comprising 551 build-to-rent studios and apartments. The latest buildings, Madison East and Mercer West for Hestia, are due to open to residents in the New Year.

Alistair Smith, associate director at Caddick Developments, said: “We are pleased to receive approval on both blocks A and D from Leeds City Council.

"With this, we can now progress the final phase of SOYO and complete this exemplar development that has already brought significant jobs and investment to the city.

“The consultation phase was very positive, and we received great responses to our proposals for both blocks which helped inform the final presentation of the plans to Leeds councillors.”

Once completed, residents at Blocks A and D will have access to a 24hr gym, keyfob secure entry, study and collaboration spaces, and roof-top gardens. The final phase of the development will also see the landscaping plans completed, creating one of the largest landscaped spaces in Leeds.

It’s intended that the development will be connected to the Leeds district heating network, and will help meet the council’s objective of making the city carbon neutral by 2030. The buildings will be designed to consume low amounts of energy when low on use, utilising low carbon technologies, LED lighting and low water consumption in the operation phase.

Meanwhile, the regeneration of the area around Leeds Kirkgate Market is set to take another stride forward after plans for a new hotel and gym were given the green light, c reating around 50 new jobs.

Leeds City Council submitted a planning application in August for the scheme on the George Street side of the Grade I listed market building.

T he application won unanimous support at a meeting of the council’s city plans panel.

The decision means that construction work should start next year on the scheme, with the council having already agreed a pre-let lease with hotel operator Premier Inn.

The development will include a council-run public gym .

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Leeds city centre is already a vibrant, attractive place to visit, but we want to make it even better – and the new hotel will help us achieve that aim, providing a st ylish l i n kin g poi n t b et w e e n Vi ca r Lane, the Eastgate roundabout and Quarry Hill.

“The scheme also underlines our commitment to ensuring the market retains its position as one of the jewels in the city’s retail crown.”