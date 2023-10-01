Hundreds of homes to be built on the edge of the Salts Mill World Heritage Site

Ambitious proposals to demolish a vacant office complex on the edge of the Salts Mill World Heritage Site and replace it with 289 new homes and riverside park have been given the go-ahead by Bradford Council.

Urban regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate will now progress with its redevelopment of the 11-acre site, sandwiched between the River Aire and the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, in in Saltaire, Shipley, which was formerly home to an HMRC office block that closed in October 2021.

Artisan’s plans for the new ‘Saltaire Riverside’ development include the provision of 289 new homes, more than 5,000 sq ft of commercial office space designed for flexible working and a café facing on to a new ‘pocket’ park and piazza. A riverside park will link the development to the River Aire, providing woodland, grasslands and lawns to act as a natural flood water storage area whilst pedestrian links will provide direct access to Saltaire Rail Station and the canal towpath.

