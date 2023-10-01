All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Hundreds of homes to be built on the edge of the Salts Mill World Heritage Site

Ambitious proposals to demolish a vacant office complex on the edge of the Salts Mill World Heritage Site and replace it with 289 new homes and riverside park have been given the go-ahead by Bradford Council.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 1st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Urban regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate will now progress with its redevelopment of the 11-acre site, sandwiched between the River Aire and the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, in in Saltaire, Shipley, which was formerly home to an HMRC office block that closed in October 2021.

Artisan’s plans for the new ‘Saltaire Riverside’ development include the provision of 289 new homes, more than 5,000 sq ft of commercial office space designed for flexible working and a café facing on to a new ‘pocket’ park and piazza. A riverside park will link the development to the River Aire, providing woodland, grasslands and lawns to act as a natural flood water storage area whilst pedestrian links will provide direct access to Saltaire Rail Station and the canal towpath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Bulmer, development director for Leeds-based Artisan North said: “This is a hugely exciting development that will spectacularly open up a large riverside area that has effectively been closed to the public since the 1970s when the HMRC complex was built.”

Related topics:SaltaireBradford CouncilHMRCLeeds