Hundreds of jobs at risk as Ted Baker set to call in administrators
Authentic Brands Group, which bought Ted Baker in 2022, said that No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), the company which trades as Ted Baker, had built up “a significant level of arrears”.
It comes weeks after the end of its partnership with Dutch firm AARC, which ran Ted Baker’s shops and online business in Europe.
The arrears were built up as the business faced tough trading last year, and during the partnership with AARC.
Ted Baker walked away from the AARC deal in January.
“Despite our tireless efforts, the damage done during a period under AARC in which NODL built up a significant level of arrears was too much to overcome,” said Authentic’s chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara.
“We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders. It is hopefully some consolation for customers that NODL will continue to trade online and in stores.
“We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began.”
In its statement Authentic did not reveal any details of cuts to jobs or shop numbers.
Ted Baker runs more than 80 shops and concessions in the UK, and in the year ending in January 2022 – the most recent accounts available – NODL employed 1,288 people. It is unclear how many it employs today.
