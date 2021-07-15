Hundreds of people set to enjoy a healthier life after a new Wellness Hub in Grimsby gains funding

left to right: Sue Wells, Lincs Inspire CEO, Rick Royall, Unibuild, Dean Frost, DFG Manager & Building Surveyor, Engie, Coun Callum Procter, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Housing & Tourism, NELC

Grant support from Sport England, North East Lincolnshire Council and Lincs Inspire, totalling £180,000, will lead to the creation of a health improvement zone within Grimsby Leisure Centre.

The council’s regeneration partner ENGIE is managing the project and has appointed contractors, UniBuild, to start work on the new facility, which will see ground floor space converted to create three zones for exercise, rehabilitation, relaxation and mental wellbeing.

The facility will also feature improved accessible toilet facilities and a private space for one to one discussions and support.

The new hub aims to help reverse the effects of the pandemic, which have in some cases led to poorer mental health and sedentary lifestyles.

A spokesman said: “As well as supporting the rehabilitation of post-Covid patients, leisure facilities in general have a vital role to play in helping to get the nation back on its feet.”

Rob Allison, operations manager for Grimsby Health and Wellbeing Centre, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working on this unique facility, which will be far-reaching and bring countless wellbeing benefits to so many.

“This hub is designed as an inclusive ground floor facility for all customers including those who are living with long term medical conditions or undergoing post-operative rehabilitation. Very different to a traditional fitness gym, the specialist equipment central to the Wellness Hub uses an electronic power system meaning that users can work passively or actively depending on their physical condition or ability.”

As part of the project, the centre’s existing power assisted exercise machines from the manufacturer, Shapemaster, will be moved from the first floor into the Wellness Hub.

David Heathcote, Business Development Manager at Shapemaster commented, ‘The team at Grimsby Leisure Centre and Lincs Inspire are true pioneers in specialist exercise and programmes for older adults and those with long term conditions.

"The expansion of their existing ‘wellness’ offering is a shining example of how to support and engage older populations and communities, improving health and wellbeing, whilst supporting the NHS and many other local services in what they deliver. We are so proud to be part of their ongoing programming and this further development."

Coun Callum Procter, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Housing & Tourism, NELC, said: "The Wellness Hub is ideal for rehabilitation, those not used to intensive regular exercise, and people who are living with long-term medical conditions."

The new Wellness Hub will be capable of supporting around 600 regular customers attending twice weekly.