The couple, who have been banned for eight and six years respectively, were directors of Scunthorpe-based Barningham Memorials Limited, which produced headstones and other memorial items.

Rob Clarke, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service said: Any business in financial difficulty should be aware that its primary duty is to its creditors, and ensuring that their losses are minimised.

“In continuing to accept pre-payments for memorials which they had no reasonable prospect of supplying, Paul and Susan Hubbard have caused additional pain to grieving families over and above the purely financial loss.”

The company had traded since 2003 but went into liquidation in March 2020.

The company was insolvent from August 2019, yet continued to take payments and deposits from would-be customers, despite knowing it would not be able to provide finished products.

In total, the company took over £30,000 from 41 customers during this period.

The company had previously been hit by a five-year ban by North East Lincolnshire Council in 2015 for a failure to adhere to local regulations.

From this point on it was forced to rely on subcontractors to install memorials.