Hydrock relocates to Leeds city centre

Riverside West on Whitehall Road in Leeds.

Energy, engineering and sustainability consultancy, Hydrock has relocated its Yorkshire branch as it continues to expand its presence in the region.

The company, which was based in Wetherby, has taken approximately 3,100 sq ft, on a 10-year lease, in Riverside West on Whitehall Road in Leeds.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground floor offices, which overlook the River Aire, were previously occupied by RBA Associates which has now moved to larger offices on the fourth floor. This enabled the landlord, Bradbury Executive Trust, to carry out an extensive refurbishment of the office to include new air conditioning, new ceiling tiles, LED lighting, contemporary toilets, and a full redecoration.

Fox Lloyd Jones brokered the deal and provided a full relocation service to Hydrock.

John McElwee, executive director of Hydrock, said: “This is an exciting move as we continue to cement our offer geographically in high-performing cities across the UK. This relocation enables us to form even stronger links with the property market in the region, which we continue to support with integrated engineering design and, in particular, providing clients with solutions that help them embed sustainability and energy transformation across their real estate portfolios.