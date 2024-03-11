Suiso has raised £3m from NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia Ventures and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, and Mercia’s EIS funds.

The company plans to create generators the size of shipping containers that could be placed on site to power factories, hospitals, and warehouses or at filling stations to fuel hydrogen-powered vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Producing hydrogen where it is needed eliminates the high costs involved in distribution from a large, centralised plant, which has been one of the key barriers to adoption. It also allows businesses that want to decarbonise their operation to start much sooner than waiting for large-scale hydrogen plants to be built.”

Suiso was founded by engineer and financier Stuart McKnight and serial entrepreneur Dr SB Cha, whose father invented Suiso’s microwave technology.

Stuart McKnight, CEO of Suiso, said: “Hydrogen is rapidly emerging as a sustainable way to decarbonise the economy, but cost, availability and other practical issues have held back its use. Our technology offers a way to overcome these and provide clean, low-cost power on site. For some organisations, Suiso’s on site hydrogen generation may be the only realistic ‘green’ option – for example, energy-intensive industrial applications such as large boilers or furnaces, heavy lifting gear or HGV and truck refuelling. This investment will help us move to the next stage on our journey to bring it to market.”