Iceland brings back Festive Pie as consumers prepare for ‘cutback Christmas’ - this is what it costs

Iceland has brought back its Festive Pie after four years as consumers prepare for “cutback Christmas” and more than two-thirds worry about being able to afford a turkey.

The pie, which costs £3 for a pack of two weighing 400g, is filled with an entire Christmas dinner of turkey, sprouts, cranberries, smoked bacon, peas, carrots, stuffing and a pig in blanket, all wrapped in shortcrust pastry and topped with a puff pastry lid.

Iceland last sold the pie four years ago but said it had brought it back this year “by popular demand”.

Andrew Staniland, group buying director at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, said: “Since we launched the Festive Pie in 2019, we have been inundated with customers asking for its return, so we’re delighted to bring it back this year.

Iceland's Festive Pie has been brought back after four years as consumers prepare for "cutback Christmas" and more than two-thirds worry about being able to afford a turkey. Picture: Iceland/PA Wire

“An entire Christmas dinner encased in puff pastry. What’s not to love? Perfect for those who want an alternative value Christmas dinner, we are already seeing shoppers stock up.”

Iceland said trends data suggested increasing numbers of people were searching for alternative Christmas dinners this year.

A survey for the supermarket last month found almost half of consumers (48 per cent) are worried about affording food shops this Christmas.

Two-thirds (67 per cent) are worried about affording a turkey while 31 per cent said they will be inviting fewer people to Christmas dinner due to the cost.

The poll found 65 per cent thought supermarkets should be doing more to support customers this Christmas, with 64 per cent wanting to see discounts and offers, and 40 per cent agreeing that bonus card and savings point schemes would help to relieve the season’s financial pressures.

Their concerns come as households are set to learn on Thursday that their energy bills will rise again from January as hopes for relief from the cost-of-living crisis are put on hold.