Iconic Sheffield art deco building set to go up for auction
The former Burtons store on Attercliffe Road, which covers 6,000 sq ft across three floors, was built in the early 1930s. It will be included in an online property auction held by Sheffield auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, part of Eddisons, on 24 April.
The landmark property, which has many original art deco features, has been given a £350,000 guide price.
Adrian Little of Mark Jenkinson said: “Historically, Burtons had a huge presence in Sheffield, with the company’s headquarters and five tailoring shops here by 1913.
“The property has been through several different identities since its time as a Burtons shop and it would be fantastic if a buyer could be found to give the building a new lease of life and create another asset for this up-and-coming area of the city.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.