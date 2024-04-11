The former Burtons store on Attercliffe Road, which covers 6,000 sq ft across three floors, was built in the early 1930s. It will be included in an online property auction held by Sheffield auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, part of Eddisons, on 24 April.

The landmark property, which has many original art deco features, has been given a £350,000 guide price.

Adrian Little of Mark Jenkinson said: “Historically, Burtons had a huge presence in Sheffield, with the company’s headquarters and five tailoring shops here by 1913.

