Ideal Heating invests £16m in expanding its Hull manufacturing site

Jason Speedy, chief operating officer at Ideal Heating, left, and Nick Shepherd, managing director at Britcon

Founded over a hundred years ago, the firm makes high-performance heating products for domestic and commercial markets from its National Avenue site. It employs over 750 people in Hull and a further 250 elsewhere in the UK.

Working alongside construction business Britcon and consulting engineers GGP Consult, the programme will more than double the size of Ideal’s existing warehouse and treble its capacity, allowing the site to significantly increase production over the coming years.

The work will also include the construction of a new office building for warehouse staff and a new access road from National Avenue to the site.

Jason Speedy, chief operations officer at Ideal Heating, said: “The investment we’re announcing...is part of a wider, ambitious plan to significantly grow our business through the introduction of low carbon products for the future.

“While we may be best-known today for our range of efficient gas boilers, we’re also leading the way in the development and production of low-carbon heating solutions such as heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

“We’re delighted that the expansion of our National Avenue site will enable us to step up production of these and other innovative new heating technologies, reinforcing our well-established green credentials and creating more high-quality jobs in the city.”

In 2019 Ideal Heating is thought to have become the world’s first boiler manufacturer to be certified to ISO 50001 for energy management, achieving this international standard through measures including the use of renewable materials and energy resources in its design and production process.

