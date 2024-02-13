Ilkley: Businesses in famous Yorkshire spa town join forces to tackle wave of retail crime

An anti-crime app scheme has been introduced by the Ilkley Business Improvement District (BID) to support the town’s retail and hospitality businesses.

Ilkley Watch is a free, secure platform available as an app which allows retailers and hospitality venues to quickly share information and messages to help stop crime.

The free service, which is available to all BID members, allows users to upload images, share sensitive information and send messages quickly, safely and securely to other businesses in the scheme.

Members of Ilkley Watch (from left) Garry Wilkinson, Eddie Lowe, Helen Rhodes, Dan Flack, Bethnay Wade and Dave Burnell. (Photo supplied by Ilkley BID)

Ilkley BID director and Go Outdoors store manager Garry Wilkinson said: “We have introduced the Ilkley Watch app scheme in direct response to the growing number of reports about retail crime and anti-social behaviour in town. Ilkley Watch allows for instant group communication between the retail community and our evening economy businesses, allowing shops, pubs and restaurants to be pre-warned about individuals committing theft or displaying anti-social behaviour.”

The Ilkley Watch platform currently has 43 active users. Ilkley’s Police Community Support Officers are also signed-up so they can receive and view any information shared and take action where necessary.

Mr Wilkinson added: “Our message to anyone thinking of committing retail crime or displaying anti-social behaviour in our town is quite simply, think again. Ilkley is watching, communicating and has a united business community with a shared vision of eradicating town centre crime.”

Bethnay Wade, Store Manager at Craghoppers, is part of the scheme and says: “Following a recent spate of incidents, we needed something in place to share information between stores.”

Ilkley Police Community Support Officer Shaun Taylor said: “We welcome the introduction of the Ilkley Watch app scheme as it helps retail staff and our PCSO team keep track of known offenders which in turn reduces anti-social behaviour and theft from the stores.”