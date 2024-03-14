Ilkley firms push for peers to vote Yes on Business Improvement District ballot
With a combined 628 years of trading in the town, representatives from Ashiana, Dacre Son & Hartley, Mortens, Phillips Jewellers, Clarendon, Tennant and Darragh, Searles and Lishmans have come together to encourage other Ilkley businesses to vote “Yes” for a second five-year term for Ilkley BID.
Around 300 Ilkley businesses are being asked to vote to secure the future of the town’s BID.
Ilkley BID’s first five-year term ends on 31 May and the organisation is asking levy-paying businesses and organisations to support its continuation from 1 June 2024 until May 2029 by voting ‘yes’ in the independent ballot, which closes at 5pm on Thursday 21 March.
David Jowett, a director at Mortens of Ilkley which has operated in the town for 87 years, said the high street has changed dramatically over the years with increased online competition, rising business costs and the impacts of council cuts effecting services across the town.
He added: “Visiting the town should be an experience whether from local or visiting customers and businesses need the support and representation offered by the BID to help improve, strengthen and support the town of Ilkley to be the best it can be.”
