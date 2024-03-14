Ilkley firms push for peers to vote Yes on Business Improvement District ballot

With a combined 628 years of trading in the town, representatives from Ashiana, Dacre Son & Hartley, Mortens, Phillips Jewellers, Clarendon, Tennant and Darragh, Searles and Lishmans have come together to encourage other Ilkley businesses to vote “Yes” for a second five-year term for Ilkley BID.

Around 300 Ilkley businesses are being asked to vote to secure the future of the town’s BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilkley BID’s first five-year term ends on 31 May and the organisation is asking levy-paying businesses and organisations to support its continuation from 1 June 2024 until May 2029 by voting ‘yes’ in the independent ballot, which closes at 5pm on Thursday 21 March.

Left toright: Patrick McCutcheon of Dacre Son & Hartley, Sharron Jowett & David Jowett from Mortens, Steve Tennant from Tennant & Darragh, Forhad Miah of Ashiana, Ilkley BID Manager Helen Rhodes and Lynn Tennant - Tennant & Darragh

David Jowett, a director at Mortens of Ilkley which has operated in the town for 87 years, said the high street has changed dramatically over the years with increased online competition, rising business costs and the impacts of council cuts effecting services across the town.