Ilkley has placed in the top five towns and cities accross the UK for the number of nominations received for a recent competition to find the UK’s favourite local business.

In total, 298 nominations were received for 24 businesses in Ilkley, with The Grove Bookshop receiving 78 nominations in total and a place in the top ten of favourite businesses across the country.

Also in the top twenty was Nigel Akid Bodyshop, a car repair and paint shop based in East Parade in Ilkley.

The Grove Bookshop came sixth, and Nigel Akid Bodyshop fifteenth.

The Grove Bookshop,, Ilkley. Photo by Mark Waddington.

Manager of The Grove Bookshop, Mike Sansbury, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and also very touched to have received so many nominations from our customers. It’s just wonderful to know that we’re playing our part as a community hub and we’re proud to have been a finalist in this national competition.”

Other Ilkley businesses that were nominated include: Althams Travel, Attic Womenswear, Booths, Dan’s Den, Dillons Premium Fitness Training, Friends of Ham, Fuggle & Golding and Galo’s Kitchen.

Hurst of Isle of Wight, a home, DIY and garden retailer, was crowned the UK’s Favourite Local Business with 517 nominations, followed by Chester Boutique in second place and Bill & Bert’s Gifts in Colchester taking third place.

Helen Rhodes, Ilkley BID Manager, said: “We’re really delighted that people took time out of their busy schedules pre Christmas to nominate a favourite business and to shine a light on shopping local, and we’re particularly proud that, as a small town, Ilkley was in the top five of all towns and cities across the UK.