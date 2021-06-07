Ilkley’s Craiglands Hotel re-opens with new spa and a refurbished 700-capacity ballroom following £2.2m investment

The team behind the Craiglands Hotel and Spa

General manager Matthew Hole has joined the hotel from a management role at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and spent lockdown revamping the hotel’s facilities and hiring staff.

He said: “Our relaunch coincides with the easing of lockdown restrictions and while the last 12 months has been an exceptionally challenging time for everyone in hospitality, we have used it to really scrutinise our offering, refresh our ballroom, focus on our team and create a leisure and conference hotel which befits our glorious location.

“Ilkley is, like many towns, enjoying a resurgence of visitors but also has an incredibly loyal and proud local community. Not only do we want our hotel to attract visitors from outside of Ilkley to support the local economy, but we are also firmly committed to being a good neighbour in our community and creating a destination which is at the heart of our wonderful town and in the hearts of Ilkley’s residents.”

The Craiglands Hotel was built in 1859 at the peak of the hydrotherapy movement, when waters from the streams were widely considered to have healing properties.

The hotel has opened the £2m Verbeia Spa & Fitness facility which is based in previously unused space underneath the building.

Mr Hole said: “As we widen our focus to include both traditional and multicultural weddings, events and conferences and maximise the incredible function facilities we have here, we’ll