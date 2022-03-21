Impact Fund takes minority shareholding in Sheffield-based Curae Terrae

Headquartered in Sheffield, Cura Terrae, which means “take care of the earth” in Latin, is led by entrepreneur Professor Pete Skipworth.

Cura Terrae comprises three market-leading businesses, Environmental Monitoring Solutions (EMS), Ecus and Envirocare, and will look for further suitable complementary acquisitions to add to the group as part of a strategic growth plan.

Palatine’s Impact Fund has acquired a significant minority shareholding in the newly created environmental services group, Cura Terrae.

Ecus provides environmental consultancy services to support the development of UK infrastructure and services.

EMS provides environmental consultancy services and monitoring services to help clients meet and maintain environmental compliance, improve efficiency and manage environmental impact.

Envirocare offers stack emissions testing and occupational hygiene consultancy. Collectively, the group employs almost 240 people, with this number expected to increase to 300 by the end of 2022 amid strong organic growth with combined revenues of around £18m.

The CEO Prof Peter Skipworth said: “Our mission at Cura Terrae is to take care of the earth. We believe that businesses have an obligation to solve the climate crisis and Cura Terrae will help them meet and maintain environmental standards across land, air and water.

“At Cura Terrae, we see our work as a vocational career, with a shared mission to protect the environment. This alignment with Palatine’s Impact Fund, their sector focus and their buy-and-build track record is what attracted us to them and it’s why I am very excited to grow the business in partnership with them.”