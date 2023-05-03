Inaugural North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards to take place at York Racecourse - here’s how to get involved

The inaugural North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards are to take place next month at York Racecourse, it can be announced.

The event, organised by The Yorkshire Post and its parent company National World, will be held on June 29 and aims to recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across North Yorkshire.

It follows similar awards ceremonies for West and South Yorkshire.

The inaugural North Yorkshire event is being sponsored by Occupational Awards Limited, which is based in York.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022, at Valley Parade, Bradford - a new North Yorkshire version will be taking place this year. Picture: Gerard Binks

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of Occupational Awards Limited, said the company is delighted to be involved with the event.

“OAL’s roots and head office are firmly established in York and as one of the country’s leading End-Point Assessment Organisations we felt it was part our of core responsibilities as well as an honour and privilege, to be the Headline sponsor of the first ever North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

"We have excellent relationships with a wide range of employers and provides in the region so are looking forward to seeing many of them and their apprentices at the awards.

"Hopefully we will see some finalists who have completed EPA with OAL.”

Other sponsors include Made Smarter, the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network Yorkshire & Humber and Bauer Media.

Chris Burn, business and features editor at The Yorkshire Post, said: “With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

“These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across North Yorkshire.

“Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

"There are a broad range of categories to enter, meaning businesses and apprentices involved in a wide variety of sectors can be recognised for their great work. It should be a fantastic evening and my thanks go to our sponsors for helping to make the event possible.”

The categories for the awards are as follows:

SME Employer of the Year (0-249) in association with Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador network

Large Employer of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Programme in association with OAL

Mentor of the Year - in association with Bauer Media

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Rural Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year- in association with Made Smarter

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year- in association with OAL