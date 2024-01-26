All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Incoming National Lottery firm says plans for new games delayed until 2025

The wife of former WANdisco CEO David Richards is taking legal action against the now-renamed Yorkshire tech firm in regard to a “truly staggering” 12,000 emails relating to her that were sent around the time of his departure from the business.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:17 GMT

x

Related topics:David RichardsNational LotteryYorkshireWANdisco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.