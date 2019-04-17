Independent fashion store opens in Hull

Independent fashion boutique Tessies has opened its doors in Hull’s Fruit Market.

The boutique has relocated from premises on Newland Avenue in Hull into a new, larger unit in Humber Street in the heart of the regenerated Fruit Market quarter, joining existing independents, 19point4 and Poorboy Boutique.

Tessies owner Nicola Gibbons said: “We’re so excited to be on Humber Street surrounded by creative businesses and galleries - we’re now in an environment where we feel we can grow. There a shift in retail now with people looking to support independent businesses where the customer experience is very personal and friendly and where people are valued and listened to.”

Tom Watson, of Wykeland, said: “Independent retail is a key part of our live, work and play vision for the Fruit Market.”