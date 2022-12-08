Independent insurance broker Romero Group creates more than 40 jobs as it grows by acquisition

A Yorkshire-based independent insurance broker delivered a strong increase in turnover last year as it secured its first acquisition.

The Leeds-based Romero Group achieved turnover growth of almost 24 per cent, reaching £19.7m, in the financial year ending May 2022. This translated into growth for the group’s EBITDA of 38 per cent to more than £8.1m.

The group said this strong performance has been achieved through maximising efficiencies, investing in staff and focusing on high value new business growth.

The group also secured the acquisition of Sentient Group Limited, which is a human resources, employment law and health and safety specialists.

(from left) Simon Mabb (Romero Group Managing Director), Fiona McQuillan (Sentient Director), Justin Romero-Trigo (Romero Group Founder & CEO), Victoria Romero-Trigo (Romero Group Director)

The group continued to increase its staff numbers, with 44 employees being hired during 2022, including a second cohort who joined the group’s graduate scheme.

Romero Group Managing Director, Simon Mabb, said: “It’s a really exciting time for us to welcome Sentient into the Romero Group. We continue to see clients value the breadth of services we’re able to provide them in-house, and the alignment between our businesses made this acquisition an easy decision to make.

"This natural fit will help us supercharge our growth and continue delivering exceptional service to our clients with the talented Sentient team. Despite challenges in the market, this feels like a really exciting time for our business and our teams.”

Sentient Director, Fiona McQuillan, said: “As Sentient approaches its 20 th anniversary, this felt like the perfect time to join forces with Romero Group and benefit from their diligent drive for organic growth.”

Group founder and CEO Justin Romero-Trigo commented: “Since the inception of our business more than 25 years ago, we have been focused on growing organically and investing in our people to do the best for our clients. I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come as an organisation, underscored by the impressive financial results we’re announcing today. This is all down to our incredible team, and the clients that put their trust in us year after year.

“But we don’t take this success for granted, and we invest in our growth to give us the freedom to adapt to what our clients, staff and communities need. That’s why I’m so pleased to have the freedom to invest in wellbeing and our charitable giving, thanks to our true independence.”

Earlier this year, the group launched the Wellbeing Voucher Scheme alongside its We Are Wellbeing scheme, providing staff with access to more than £500 of wellbeing services per person, each year.

Group director, Victoria Romero-Trigo said: “I’ve long been passionate about the importance of investing in our team’s wellbeing. Too many

organisations see wellbeing as a ‘check box exercise’. It was important to me that we looked at what our team needed so we could provide something they would actually use.

"We’ve seen incredible uptake in the wellbeing services offered which has in-turn had a tangible positive impact on our recruitment and retention rates, helping showcase The Romero Group as an employer that invests in its people.”

The Romero Group comprises Romero Insurance Brokers Ltd, Club Insure Ltd, JSV Events Ltd, We Are Wellbeing Ltd and Sentient Group Limited.

The group works across all insurance sectors in eight offices around the UK and employs more than 250 staff.

