Industry speakers revealed for Climb24: the UK’s festival of innovation, industry and investment

With more than 150 globally renowned speakers across the two days, Climb24 will cover topics from securing talent, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and impact investment, to founder burnout and mental health awareness. Confirmed speakers include:

● Jake Zim; VP of VR at Sony who will look at the challenges and opportunities for VR beyond gaming

● Irene Graham OBE, CEO of the ScaleUp Institute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climb24 Leeds Docks

● James Sutherland; CEO of Autonomo Technologies who will be discussing his funding journey and how an opportune introduction at Climb23 resulted in a £2m investment

● Zandra Moore; CEO of Panintelligence who returns to Climb24 to share her experience of scaling a tech business

● Cliff Prior CBE, CEO of Global Steering Group for Impact Investment, who will share why he’s on a mission to catalyse impact investment globally

Taking place across four major stages, the agenda will feature inspiring keynotes, interactive workshops and panel discussions exploring some of the latest trends and challenges for companies at all stages of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climb24 will also feature an Exhibitor Hall showcasing some of the most exciting scale-ups in industries including AI, HealthTech, MedTech, SportsTech, cyber and the creative industries.

Delegates will also gain exclusive access to the Climb24 app which allows them to make connections, request meetings and access festival content for up to six months after the event.

Gordon Bateman, founder of Investor Ladder and Climb24, explains: "We are thrilled to announce the first of our speakers, with a stellar lineup of global industry leaders who will be sharing invaluable advice for our delegates.

“Whether you are an entrepreneur seeking funding, an investor scoping out new opportunities or a scale-up looking to supercharge growth and connect with industry experts, Climb24 is here to help you connect the dots in a meaningful way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad