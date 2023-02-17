Inhealthcare creates 20 new technology jobs to help NHS deliver more care at home

Inhealthcare has created 20 technology-focused jobs in Yorkshire to meet growing NHS and private sector demand for its remote patient monitoring services.

The Harrogate-based company has secured a number of significant new business wins which will improve the quality of life for elderly and vulnerable people around the country.

The new business wins include the national contract to scale up Scotland’s remote monitoring pathways, the expansion of ‘virtual wards’ across southern England and a partnership with a leading private provider to design and build a patient portal and booking system.

Inhealthcare supports more than 50 NHS trusts in England and provides digital health services to the five health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland. The recent contract wins have also increased the size of its workforce.Inhealthcare’s new technology roles include app developers, automation testers, test analysts, technical authors and product specialists, alongside business roles including account managers, deployment and training managers and training and support executives.

Bryn Sage

The new recruits will take the company’s total headcount to 44.The Government recently announced that tens of thousands of people will receive tailored support at home as part of a new NHS plan to improve waiting times for emergency care.Bryn Sage, chief executive of Inhealthcare, said: “We are proud to be creating new tech jobs in the North of England to help free up capacity in hospitals and GP practices and ensure people can access the NHS care they need at home.Mr Sage added: “With the backing of our parent company Intechnology plc, Inhealthcare has become a leading provider of remote patient monitoring with our tried, tested and proven technology.”Patients using Inhealthcare services have a choice of inclusive communication channels: smartphone app, web browser, SMS text, telephone landline or direct contact from a clinician.

A spokesman said: “An evaluation for the Scottish government found Inhealthcare’s approach improved access to NHS services and reduced health inequalities with more than twice as many users from disadvantaged areas.“During the pandemic, Inhealthcare delivered the UK’s largest remote monitoring programme, providing life-saving care to more than 25,000 Covid patients with the Oximetry @home service across southern England.

"Clinicians are using the same infrastructure to deliver virtual wards and help patients self-manage other conditions such as hypertension, COPD, asthma, heart disease, diabetes, depression, malnutrition and cancer.”Inhealthcare was founded in 2012 with the aim of helping to solve some of the biggest challenges facing the health service.