Inspiration Healthcare announces acquisition of US-based Airon Corporation

A medical technology company has secured an acquisition in the US to support its global expansion.

Inspiration Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Airon Corporation, a specialist respiratory device company based in Florida, for a maximum consideration of $2.5m.

Airon is a manufacturer of specialist pneumatic oxygen-powered life support ventilators. The company also sells a complementary range of continuous positive airway pressure devices, which are used in emergency medicine to support children and adult patients.

Airon has 15 employees, including sales, marketing and tech support, and an established distribution network across the US.

In a statement, Inspiration Healthcare said: “The acquisition is in line with Inspiration Healthcare’s long-term strategy to acquire companies with both complementary technologies and sales reach to expand the group's global footprint, add scale and accelerate growth.

"The US is a significant strategic market for the group and the acquisition provides an established platform to support and de-risk the company’s commercial strategy. It is expected to be earnings accretive in the second full year of ownership.”

In August 2023, Inspiration Healthcare submitted an application to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) for the SLE6000 neonatal ventilator which, pending approval, it aims to launch in the second half of the 2025 financial year.

Neil Campbell, CEO of Inspiration Healthcare, commented: “The acquisition of Airon is an important strategic milestone for Inspiration Healthcare.

"The potential approval of the SLE6000 represents a significant commercial opportunity and Airon gives the group an established direct presence and expertise in the US, which will accelerate and de-risk our commercial strategy.

"Airon also brings a range of complementary products, which will further enhance our portfolio and enable us to increase sales in other markets. I am delighted to welcome the Airon team to Inspiration Healthcare and look forward to working together to provide lifesaving technologies to the US market.”

Eric Gjerde, founder, president, and CEO of Airon said: “I am excited that Airon is joining Inspiration Healthcare.

"The group has a strong portfolio of best-in-class products that will be of significant value to our customers. I would like to thank our customers and staff for their continued support as Airon embarks on the next part of its journey.”

The acquisition will be funded through Inspiration Healthcare’s existing resources.