Instantprint invests half a million pounds in factory upgrades and 40 new jobs

The UK’s largest online printer, instantprint, has invested over half a million pounds in factory upgrades and created 40 new jobs in Yorkshire.

The Rotherham-based company, which employs hundreds of staff at its factory in Manvers, has invested in a Hunkeler, an inline cutting solution that is already up and running.

The new equipment aims to make print production more efficient and also help the company to cut back on paper waste in line with its new sustainability strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instantprint, which is one of the fastest turnaround printers in the UK with the latest cut-off time of 5pm for next-day delivery, has created over 40 new jobs since August and is still hiring.

James Kinsella, left, and Adam Carnell, instantprint founders.

The company is currently recruiting for a range of roles and positions including a senior graphic designer, production planners and PPC manager, among others, as they gear up for what they hope to be a record-breaking peak period.

The purchase is the latest in a long line of production kit investments, which have cost a total of £20m, over the past five years.

Laura Mucklow, head of instantprint, said: "Our investment presents opportunities for both instantprint and individuals in the region who are seeking employment within a dynamic and expanding enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also means we’re able to offer our customers better quality products on a fast turnaround at a price that is fair.

“At instantprint we're all about providing customers with high-quality print on a fast turnaround that makes our business clients grow. This investment positions us for sustained success and enables us to do what we do best – help businesses thrive.”

The business was founded by childhood friends and university graduates James Kinsella and Adam Carnell in 2009.

Mr Carnell said: "When we first started out, we’d just hit the recession, every print business was really struggling in the UK and everyone we spoke to, both in and out of the print industry, thought we were absolutely crackers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2015, the company had grown out of two different premises in the North East and decided to move to its current production facility in Manvers, Rotherham, which it extended to 145,000 sq ft.

In 2020, instantprint launched its sister company, Bluetree Mask Box, and became the first UK-based manufacturer of surgical masks to help frontline workers keep those around them safe.

In 2021, it acquired the luxury book printing company, Kingsbury Press, allowing the firm to launch a range of premium book binding options for instantprint customers.

And last year, instantprint acquired the HP Indigo 100K, hailed as the world’s most productive B2 digital machine, with a process speed of up to 6,000 sheets per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the company hit its 10 millionth order. Mr Kinsella said: “A lot of what we do is support micro businesses who previously might not have found print accessible.”

Mr Carnell added: “It’s so much easier for a micro business to go online and buy some flyers.”