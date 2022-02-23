Move over Manchester United - insurance giant Aon agrees to sponsor Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team

Aon, who sponsored Manchester United' s male team between 2010 and 2017, are joining the Yorkshire club as its main sponsor.

Aon’s Leeds Tingley and Harrogate offices will collaborate with Harrogate Town AFC Ladies, which is part of the HerGameToo campaign that aims to eradicate sexism in the football industry, on initiatives to promote women in sport, starting with an event to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Aon already sponsors the club in having its logo on the club's main stand at its EnviroVent Stadium in the town.

Aon sponsor Harrogate Town AFC ladies team

James Fell, head of Aon’s Leeds Tingley and Harrogate offices, said: “When the opportunity arose to sponsor Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team, we jumped at the chance as it is important that women’s football receives the same investment as men’s football.

“Fostering an inclusive and diverse culture is part of Aon’s culture and helps drive the best outcomes for our colleagues, clients, firm and the communities in which we work. The sponsorship of Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team aligns with this commitment and we believe it will benefit both organisations as well as the local community.”

Sarah Barry, CEO of Harrogate Town AFC, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with Aon and their decision to extend their commitment to the club by becoming our Ladies Teams official sponsor. Aon’s values for inclusivity mutually align with our own and there has never been a more exciting time to be involved in women and girls’ football.

"It’s a privilege to be working with a forward-thinking organisation of Aon’s calibre, who epitomises the same values as ourselves, this will really help accelerate the growth in the Harrogate

District and beyond”.