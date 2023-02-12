An international business that provides nature-based chemistries to industrial customers in the automotive, marine, medical, and food packaging sectors, is moving 50 staff into new premises at a Yorkshire bioscience park.

Cargill Bioindustrial, which is part of Cargill, a provider of food, agricultural, financial and industrial products to customers around the world, will be leasing space at York Biotech Campus.

The bioscience site has adapted over 10,000 sq ft of space, including the modification of 3,000 sq ft of laboratory space, for the company.

The fitout includes a significant design change transforming two single labs and an office with lab space into one large open plan space to enable greater collaboration between teams. There will also be fitouts of specialised rooms, including soundproofed rooms to house loud equipment.

York Biotech Campus. Picture: The Food and Environment Research Agency

Cargill will also be taking over 5,000 sq ft of office space next month.

Staff range from customer service and regulatory teams to synthesis and application scientists.

Ian Hobday, global research and development director at Cargill, said: “We knew as we emerged from the pandemic and began to work from the office more, we needed a space that would allow us to innovate and collaborate with, and for, our customers.