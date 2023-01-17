Invenia group expands into new premises in Leeds and London after revenues rise by 77 per cent

The global search and talent firm Invenia Group and its sister company CrimsonXT have moved into new offices in London and Leeds following a 77 per cent surge in revenues to £5.3m.

Invenia Group, which is an executive search company that specialises in the scientific and healthcare technology sectors, has opened its London base at Runway East, a co-working and flexible office space based in the heart of London Bridge.

The firm has also moved its Leeds team into Concordia Works, a British Council for Offices (BCO) office building in the centre of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield provided retail leasing advice for both the Leeds and London transactions and has been retained as adviser to support the group’s growth overseas.

From left - Paul Rodwell, co-founder and CEO, Chris Pickles, managing director of CrimsonXT and director at Invenia Group and James Chippindale co-founder and commercial director

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Chippindale, Commercial Director at Invenia Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured new office space in Leeds and London and look forward to expanding into America this year to accommodate our growth. We want our teams to enjoy being at work and having environments that reflect and enhance our hybrid and flexible working model are a key part of that. We look forward to opening further international sites over the course of 2023 as part of our continued international expansion.”