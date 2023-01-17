Invenia group expands into new premises in Leeds and London after revenues rise by 77 per cent

Invenia Group, which is an executive search company that specialises in the scientific and healthcare technology sectors, has opened its London base at Runway East, a co-working and flexible office space based in the heart of London Bridge.
The firm has also moved its Leeds team into Concordia Works, a British Council for Offices (BCO) office building in the centre of Leeds.
Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield provided retail leasing advice for both the Leeds and London transactions and has been retained as adviser to support the group’s growth overseas.
James Chippindale, Commercial Director at Invenia Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured new office space in Leeds and London and look forward to expanding into America this year to accommodate our growth. We want our teams to enjoy being at work and having environments that reflect and enhance our hybrid and flexible working model are a key part of that. We look forward to opening further international sites over the course of 2023 as part of our continued international expansion.”
Sam Jamieson, Associate at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “We’re very pleased to have advised Invenia Group on their recent office moves. Runway East is a vibrant and collaborative office space that offers a sense of community in a fantastic location – just two minutes from London Bridge station. We’re excited to support and advise on the firm’s overseas expansion in the coming months.”