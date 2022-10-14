Investing in sport and culture can transform Yorkshire's economy, Turner & Townsend roundtable is told

Leading business figures stressed that public and private sector partnerships should take a long term approach to supporting sport and the arts in order to secure lasting economic change. The participants also highlighted the importance of being aware of culture sensitivities in order to make events welcoming to all.

The roundtable event, which was hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Turner & Townsend, analysed the role culture and sport can play in supporting the regeneration of Yorkshire’s economy.

The debate, which was held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Leeds and chaired by Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post, featured leading figures from Yorkshire’s business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Mason, the chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "Covid 19 gave us an insight into a life without both sport and culture. We lived life in grey for a couple of years. Sport and culture can pull communities back together again like no other activities."Mr Mason said the fact that Yorkshire will host games in the Rugby League World Cup- and hosted games in the UEFA Women's Euros - showed the global significance of the region. However, he was concerned about accessibility to sport on various levels; the fact remains that some children and parts of the community find it hard to access sport, which may, in part, be due to issues linked to transport and cost.

"For example, how do children get to watch a game at Elland Road, Valley Parade or Yorkshire cricket if they have no means of access, have no one to take them or prices are unaffordable now more than ever?”, he said.

He said it was also important to make sporting and cultural events accessible to a wider range of communities, for example, by being culturally sensitive. Football sponsorship and in stadia, for example, has historically been dominated by alcohol and gambling, he said.

He also highlighted trends in the US, where major corporations are backers of sport and culture and very evident at college level. He suggested this creates a level of social mobility and opportunities that might not ordinarily exist for under represented communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participants in the Turner & Townsend round table event .Picture by Simon Hulme 6th October 2022

"One of the most important issues we need to work together to resolve is how sport and culture is funded."

Siobhan Atkinson, the chief executive of the Huddersfield Town Foundation, highlighted the ways the foundation is opening up football to a wider range of people, including women from south Asian backgrounds, who might not have considered attending a game.

The foundation held a special event to welcome women from south Asian backgrounds to the John Smiths stadium in Huddersfield and it has also considered what barriers need to be overcome to make it more accessible for them. The feeling created on a first visit is really important if we want them to return, she said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Atkinson said: "We really need young people to dream big. I get really frustrated when I hear young people say, "I only live in Kirklees'.

.Picture by Simon Hulme

"I say, what's the only?"

"We need to keep people here in our region to seek out opportunities. At the football club, for example, there are not just roles on the pitch. You could become a chef, a lawyer or a marketing officer. Habits you pick up at five or six years of age stay with you for life so football needs to inspire from an early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sport should not try to separate itself from culture and heritage. We mustn't think in segments; we must bring culture and sport together."

She acknowledged that it can be hard to plan long term because of the need to find sources of funding because "people expect miracles after two years" which showed the importance of long term private sector support.

.Picture by Simon Hulme

Tom Riordan, the chief executive of Leeds City Council, said he had been a life-long lover of team sports which gave children the opportunity to learn by being a part of something bigger than themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Culture and sport are more important than anything else in creating a sense of place,'' he said. "There is definitely something unique about our sport and cultural institutions. Leaders can emerge to greatness from sport and culture.

"It's also sport and culture that makes us smile the most. In Leeds, we have theatre, opera, ballet, sport and the arts, with institutions like the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Chapeltown producing world class dancers.

"Smaller organisations are also significant, notably Chapel FM in Seacroft and Slung Low in Holbeck. There is a real sense of optimism around the city leading into 2023. Over the next decade, we are likely to see the emergence of a new generation of brilliant musicians, dancers and sports people."

He stressed that many of the institutions which have supported the growth of arts and culture in the region were not developed through decisions made in Whitehall but choices made locally, through organisations such as Yorkshire Forward and local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bates, the chief executive of Sheffield Theatres Trust, said: “It's all about the people and the audiences you attract. There is so much going on all the time.”

Picture by Simon Hulme

He said that sport and cultural success can be agents for change and there must be a focus on the skills that people need to support the development of sporting and cultural attractions to boost the economy.

He added: "It's not just about the big and shiny but small and beautiful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Watson, the CEO and Principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance, said the school's building in Chapeltown looks across to a community which has produced some of the best footballers in the Premier League.

"We love that connection with the community and role models from the school can help to shake things up. It's so important that talent is visible."

As a result, talented local young people who might have considered becoming footballers have now taken up dance, which is a sign that the school and arts and culture can change lives.

She also stressed the need for long term financial backing for organisations like the school in order to achieve sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got the talent here but we need to keep growing. You need to invest in young people's journey."

Surriya Falconer, the vice chair of The Sheffield Culture Collective, said: “We all know that sport and culture helps to improve lives.

"But we need to recognise it’s a circular thing, it’s not just how sport and culture can support the regional economy but also how the public and private sectors can recognise the economic value of sport and culture by investing in it, such circular investment will pay back in spades.

"The Sheffield Culture Collective, which includes private sector members, has been working to improve infrastructure and influence for cultural investment in the South Yorkshire region. The public sector also has a role to play through bold investments. Fifty years ago, Sheffield Council invested in the Crucible Theatre which has been a stunning success, repaying its initial investment many times over. This circular approach, involving the private and public sectors, can lead to big improvements in our towns and cities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delroy Beverley, the Institute of Directors’ chair for Yorkshire and the North East, said: "Covid exposed society's underlying deprivation vulnerabilities. It shone a light on the haves and have nots. We talk about levelling up but we need to consider what levelling down means."

He said that due to ongoing challenges in transport infrastructure, for example, it could be much harder for people in outlying towns and villages to attend major sporting and cultural events.

"How do you promote investment in sport and culture during a cost-of-living crisis? How do we support important community groups and clubs who struggle to cover their costs? Until we deal with this issue in the truest sense there will always be inequality."

Mr Beverley said he wanted to ensure that the British Library North, at Temple Works in Leeds was accessible to people and families that do not live in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "If you live on an estate in Bradford, or Wakefield it may not feel accessible to you given the costs to travel. For culture to truly co-exist alongside sport, then accessibility has to be a priority. My ask is, regeneration has to directly and positively affects people’s lives in a meaningful way.

"West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s strategy on culture argues that the cultural, creative, and tourism sectors are playing a vital role in driving inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing pride and wellbeing and developing the local visitor economy.

“Everything we do to promote culture and the arts must truly reflect the needs of all the communities around us."

Kully Thiarai, the creative director and CEO of Leeds 2023, the city’s international year of culture, said that galvanising the arts and culture can have massive economic consequences in terms of creating a skills surge. She said the success of Leeds 2023 could also form a runway for Bradford as it prepares to become UK City of Culture in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Our opening event at Headingley stadium on January 7 is a statement of intent and a chance to democratise the arts. It will be a bold combination of art and culture as we try to tell the story of a city and collectively make memories.

"How do we open doors for people and make them feel comfortable and confident at cultural events?"

She also hoped the community engagement will help to change lives.

She said she had visited a school in south Leeds where one of the six-year-olds had said she wanted to do more drawing during Leeds 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She said she didn't have anything to draw with when she went home. That shows how creativity can be knocked out of you from an early age because children don't have access to the basics. We would like to change that. To help make creative opportunities be everyday occurrences rather than special treats "

Jacqui Gedman, the chief executive of Kirklees Council, said Kirklees was passionate about using culture and sport to connect people.

She said: "2023 is Kirklees' year of music and we are making sure our approach is not top down. The grassroots of music needs to be sustainable."

Ms Gedman said the heritage of Kirklees should be used to make sure people feel part of the wider celebration of culture in the district. She said culture was a great way of bringing people together and celebrating what they have in common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will focus on music education, training and skills as well as unlocking of music to enhance both physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Dr John Wilson, an academic and consultant working at the Management School, University of Sheffield, said that investment in sport and culture could help to stimulate the economy. He is a trustee of the Sheffield Home of Football and will be writing the Northern Culture All Party Parliamentary Group’s report into the role sport and exercise plays in shaping the North’s identity and culture.

He said: “Sport is a form of popular culture and the two are often indivisible.

“Sport reaches parts of the community other areas can't. There is an enormous return on investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lord Sebastian Coe said that sport is the hidden social worker in all our communities. It can reach places that very few things can."

“Sport creates a sense of pride and a shared identity. It's also good for health with places like Leeds and Sheffield pushing their green credentials which encourage people to take more exercise."

He also highlighted the wisdom of Sheffield and Rotherham in bidding to host key matches in the Women's European football championship, which brought tens of thousands of people to South Yorkshire, at a time when many venues had turned the opportunity down.

Jan Brumby, the chief executive of For Entrepreneurs Only, quoted an advert for a job she had seen in East Yorkshire for a senior arts role, including stage manager duties, where the salary was just £21,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She highlighted the work being done by arts organisations in East Yorkshire to engage with the local community, especially in deprived and hard to reach areas.

"Hull Truck Theatre, for example, has taken theatre out to council estates in Hull,” she said.

"The problem is that charities and small arts groups are scrabbling around for small pots of money. One of the legacies of Covid is that many people have become very insular in their own homes and communities. One of the digital legacies of Covid is that people are paying for entertainment online and in the metaverse rather than going in person to an event.

"There is so much digital entertainment available in our own homes. Fewer people are attending live events, whether it be older people staying away from city centres at night or families being hit by the current cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Jones, a director specialising in programme and project management at Turner & Townsend, said that in many cases the way cities are structured is outdated and cultural assets need to be valued.

He said projects supported by companies like Turner & Townsend can improve lives.

He said: "We need to focus on the role culture and sport can play in lifting people's aspirations. We need to think about the funding aspect and how we can push deeper into communities and use our influence to get them where they want to be."

John Minards, the chairman of Wakefield Trinity, said that regeneration needs people as well as money, as evidenced by the work to redevelop the historic Belle Vue ground which is due to be completed in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Culture and sport bring people together at a time when people are looking for differences between us. We should be focusing on them; it brings a diverse range of people together. At a micro-level if you chat to a stranger and they support the same football or rugby team the conversation changes immediately to a warmer level with a common interest."

He stressed that lasting relationships can't be built in a two-dimensional way, as they have been during virtual meetings held during the pandemic. He noted that crowds for some events have been lower post pandemic because people became used to staying inside during lockdown or have found other activities. Clubs are having to work hard to encourage people to participate and watch sport for the wider economic health benefits.

Ewan Shaw, a Leeds-based director of Turner & Townsend, said one of the key areas of focus was on improving accessibility.

He added: "We want people to get involved and remove barriers. The work we have done in Bradford, for example, is acting as a catalyst. In the city, Turner & Townsend has been appointed by Bradford Live to project manage the redevelopment of the city’s former Odeon building."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Grace, a director at Turner & Townsend, said the importance of raising aspirations was emphasised when Turner & Townsend started work on Kirklees Cultural Heart, which aims to create an inclusive, accessible, and attractive town centre.

He said: "What brought it home to me was when we met the public in Kirklees as part of the consultation. One man said, 'We shouldn't be spending this much money."

"And I said, 'Why should you and your family have to travel to Manchester and London to see a great exhibition of cultural attraction?'"

"Why aren't you as good as anybody else? Why can't you, your family and friends enjoy these attractions in Kirklees. That's why raising aspirations is so important. It creates a massive ripple effect that improves health and wellbeing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture by Simon Hulme

.Picture by Simon Hulme