Investment firm NorthEdge launches competition to inspire ‘next generation of investment talent’

The Manchester-based investor has kicked off its annual event this week, offering university students the chance to learn more about the world of private equity and gain first-hand experience in the investment process.

Lucie Mills, partner at NorthEdge said: “We’ve had five years of continued success with running the Private Equity Challenge and it’s fantastic to share our expertise and experience with finance students.

“The challenge is a great example of NorthEdge’s commitment to encouraging a more diverse set of talent into our industry."

Lucie Mills, partner at NorthEdge

Students from Leeds University Union Trading & Investment Society, the University of Sheffield Investment Society, and Manchester University Trading & Investment Society will continue to participate in the challenge this year.

In a programme-first, students from Aston Finance & Trading Society and Lancaster University Investment and Finance Society, will also take part.

The programme aims to offer students an insight into the private equity sector by providing practical, hands-on experience of working in the sector.

The Private Equity Challenge, which is now in its sixth year, features sessions on value creation, corporate finance and due diligence to educate aspiring investment professionals.

NorthEdge has also enlisted the support of several of its peers from the dealmaking community, including Deloitte, Houlihan Lokey and Shoosmiths to participate in the challenge and provide essential insights to participants.

The programme began on 7 February and will run through to April, concluding with students presenting an investment opportunity to an internal investment committee at NorthEdge at its Manchester head office.

Ms Mills added: “We believe we have an important part to play in building the next generation of talent for private equity and this challenge allows us to showcase the inner workings of the private equity market, alongside important factors for NorthEdge people and investments such as culture, people and collaboration as key drivers in building better businesses.

“We’re extremely thankful to the dealmaking community for continuing to support us with this initiative and excited to welcome Aston and Lancaster Universities to the programme this year, alongside Leeds, Manchester & Sheffield.

"I would like to wish all of the students taking part the best of luck over the coming weeks.”

NorthEdge is a lower mid-market private equity firm headquartered in the North, owned, by its senior team, supported by a blue chip investor base. The firm has £900m of assets under management across four regionally focused funds.