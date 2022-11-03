Invisible orthodontics company with celebrity fans to launch flagship clinics in Yorkshire

Impress is set to launch a Leeds clinic which will be located at 84-86 Vicar Lane and the Sheffield clinic will be located at Unit 3 Brook Place, Summerfield Street.

Impress is the largest chain of ortho clinics in Europe, with fully digital processes.

The company claims it has revolutionised the invisible orthodontic sector with the best team of professionals specialised in making people smile, by using the latest technology for the diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of all cases.

Cofounders - Vladimir Lupenko, Khaled Kasem and Diliara Lupenko

In the first consultation, the patient is given a complete oral check-up, an X-ray, and a 3D scan, which allows the medical team to create a virtual simulation of the entire treatment process.

Each plan is 100% personalised, aligners are delivered to the patient’s home and the entire process is monitored through an app – meaning patients don’t need to visit the clinic to ask any questions or flag up any unforeseen issues.

By specialising exclusively in invisible orthodontics, Impress claims to reduce prices by up to 60% compared to other alternatives available on the market.

After raising $50 million in 2021 (the largest in South European history), the funding was earmarked to further expand the company’s presence across Europe, as well as propel the orthodontic experience further into the digital realm.

Impress opened its first UK flagship stores in London and Manchester in December and in Birmingham in March.

Daniel Brown, UK Country Manager for Impress, said: “At Impress, our mission is to provide our patients with an excellent experience of invisible orthodontics, and we want to make it available to as many people as possible.

“We are very excited to open our first flagship clinics in Leeds and Sheffield, following the success of our other UK flagships in London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Our clinics will bring the most innovative approach to Orthodontic care to Yorkshire.”