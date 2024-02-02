Irwin Mitchell announces completion of two deals to support growth in UK and overseas
The firm has made an investment in Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) and also secured the acquisition of Silk Family Law in the North East of England.
The investment sees Irwin Mitchell partners Bruce Macmillan, Craig Marshall, and Mark Higgins join the newly formed Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie management board as the two firms secure opportunities to grow their businesses.
Mr Higgins, Managing Partner for Irwin Mitchell in Scotland, said: “Over recent weeks and months, teams and colleagues from Irwin Mitchell and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie have been meeting and supporting each other with a focus on the future.
“Now that the deal is complete, we can accelerate our plans to grow our businesses and we’re looking forward to working together to maximise the opportunities both sides of the border for our clients.”
Irwin Mitchell has also outlined its plans for growth in the North East after completing the acquisition of Silk Family Law following approval from Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA).
A spokesman said: “The acquisition adds to Irwin Mitchell’s existing strong national presence in family law. The law firm has ambitions to grow its family and private client teams further in the Northeast and North Yorkshire with the increased capacity and capability that Silk Family Law provides.”
On completing the Silk deal, Ros Bever, Director of Legal Services, Family Law at Irwin Mitchell, said: “I’m delighted to officially be welcoming the Silk Family Law team to our business. We’re already working closely together to develop our plans for growth and this acquisition offers us the opportunity to expand our family law and private client offer in the Northeast of England.”
Ian Kennerley, Managing Partner at Silk Family Law: “We’re delighted to be joining Irwin Mitchell and remain committed to providing the same specialist high quality family law advice and representation for all our clients. We share the same values for client service and excellence.”
