iSource Group has relocated from Brewery Wharf in Leeds to more central office space at Goodbard House in the city centre.

A spokesman said: "Securing several new accounts in recent months, while taking on extended briefs from existing clients, the business has also welcomed eight new colleagues to the team and celebrated two senior promotions."

Managing Director of iSource Group, Geoff Shepherd commented: “I have always been a huge advocate of Leeds and all that it has to offer. There was no way we were leaving the city, however moving to a more central location felt like the right thing to do.

“The last two years have been tough, but we are looking forward and taking on more business than ever before. With a five-year strategy and extended range of services for our clients to benefit from, relocating was the next step.