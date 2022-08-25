iSource Group moves to new home in Leeds after hiring more staff
An IT, digital and change management recruitment specialist has moved to a new home in Leeds.
iSource Group has relocated from Brewery Wharf in Leeds to more central office space at Goodbard House in the city centre.
A spokesman said: "Securing several new accounts in recent months, while taking on extended briefs from existing clients, the business has also welcomed eight new colleagues to the team and celebrated two senior promotions."
Managing Director of iSource Group, Geoff Shepherd commented: “I have always been a huge advocate of Leeds and all that it has to offer. There was no way we were leaving the city, however moving to a more central location felt like the right thing to do.
“The last two years have been tough, but we are looking forward and taking on more business than ever before. With a five-year strategy and extended range of services for our clients to benefit from, relocating was the next step.
“This move marks the start of a new chapter at our business. We have a strong and committed team, a growing portfolio of clients and exciting plans. We are re-energised and the new offices give us the fresh start we have been looking for.”