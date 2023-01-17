IT consultancy QuoStar provides jobs boost for Leeds by opening new office

A major IT consultancy is opening an office in Yorkshire as part of its plans to grow across the North of England.

QuoStar, which is based in Bournemouth, has announced that it will be expanding its operations in the UK, with a team of eight working from a new office in Leeds.

A spokesman said: “The expansion follows QuoStar’s significant growth in 2022 with 32 new starters and an uptake of 40 new clients, as more businesses transform their IT operations, systems, and cyber security.”

“The new Leeds office represents QuoStar’s commitment to the region and their professional service, financial, and manufacturing sector clients.”

The spokesman added: “Many of QuoStar's employees also already work remotely from locations in the North of England. While the business will continue to maintain its hybrid working policy, the new location in Leeds offers staff another operating base to work from.”

Robert Rutherford, chief executive at QuoStar, commented: “QuoStar is growing at pace as more firms seek an IT partner who they can have complete trust in from a technical perspective, but also at a strategic level, with a real focus on maintaining long-term relationships.”

“As we grow our business strategically, our team is naturally expanding, and while we are a forward-looking company that is committed to hybrid working, we also recognise that a location where our teams can come together and collaborate is vital.”

Mr Rutherford added: "As firm believers in the Northern Powerhouse vision and with a growing number of employees in the region, we felt it was it essential to establish a new office in the North of England. It’s an exciting time, and this won’t be the last regional office we open this year.”

QuoStar delivers specialist IT support, consultancy and security services to mid-market and growing businesses.

Founded in 2005, QuoStar helps businesses to become more effective, productive, and secure through the use of technology. QuoStar provides its services in the professional services, financial and manufacturing sectors.

A number of fast-growing firms have established offices in Leeds over the past year.

The independent law firm Brabners recently opened an office at 1 City Square in Leeds. The firm announced its entry into the Yorkshire market and the opening of its fourth UK office in Leeds last year, after taking space on the first floor of the city centre development.

