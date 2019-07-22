ITM Power to move to new global manufacturing head office

Clean fuel firm ITM Power has signed an agreement to lease new premises in Sheffield for its global manufacturing headquarters.

The energy storage firm, which is currently based in Atlas Way in Sheffield, is to lease a new build development of 134,000 square feet at PLP Bessemer Park.

The new manufacturing facility will have an electrolyser manufacturing capacity of up to 1GW (1,000MW) per annum, the largest in the world.

The agreement commits ITM Power and PLP to enter into a lease at the completion of the building, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

PLP Bessemer Park is a new 50-acre development at a strategic location next to junction 34 of the M1 and in close proximity to the company's existing facilities.

ITM Power expects to occupy the building from March 2020. It expects to complete its own technical and industrial fit out and to move the majority of its operations into PLP Bessemer Park by summer 2020.

The need to expand the firm's production capacity has been led by the growth in the company's order pipeline. The new headquarters will see ITM Power co-locate into a single building and gain access to a five-fold increase in production space.

The firm said the reason it chose PLP Bessemer Park was the proximity of the grid connection to provide the substantial power supply required for ITM Power's needs, using existing infrastructure near to the location.

The new development will include capacity for 140 office-based staff and will accommodate a large production and after-sales support workforce. ITM Power said it has the advantage of excellent public transport connections in addition to substantial parking facilities for staff and visitors.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, said: "The move to larger premises and the design of our new manufacturing and testing process has taken some time.

"I am delighted to be able to announce this key milestone in the project and I do so with confidence that ITM Power and its advisers have done a thorough job in selecting the right premises. The detailed planning that has taken place will pay dividends as we transition our activities to PLP Bessemer Park from the new year."

Neil Dickinson, chief investment officer at PLP, said: "This leasing deal with ITM Power is another example of PLP's capability in delivering high quality industrial units in strategic locations across the UK. We are looking forward to welcoming ITM Power to PLP Bessemer Park."

ITM Power also announced a senior production appointment with Grant Teagle being appointed as master production scheduler. The firm said Mr Teagle brings significant experience in manufacturing, including change management and driving complex projects in production.