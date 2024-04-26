It’s Clean Ltd marks 25 years in business

To mark its 25th anniversary, It’s Clean is donating £250 to 10 local charities. The latest charity to benefit is Henshaws.

The multi-million pound turnover commercial cleaning business employs 180 people. It has expanded its management team and moved to larger premises on Harrogate’s Hornbeam Park in the past 12 months to accommodate growth.

The company provides contract cleaning, deep cleaning and washroom services for offices, GPs, care homes and healthcare settings, event venues, schools and colleges, factories and warehouses, restaurants and retail sites. Clients include Leeds City Council, BUPA, North Yorkshire County Council and the Yorkshire Event Centre.

The firm has recently created two new operation manager roles and an administrator post and its field management and supervisor team has grown by 40 per cent over the past two years, supporting commercial clients throughout North and West Yorkshire.

Managing director David Whan said: “Some services are much better from local providers and contract cleaning is one of them, which is why we have focused our growth on a limited geographical area and developing a well-supported and highly trained regional team of cleaning staff and managers.

“We have overcome the recruitment challenges many operators face in our line of work by offering fair levels of pay and working hard to generate a sense of pride in being part of one of the most established and best known cleaning firms in the region.