The event, titled It's Time to Mobolise, featured industry heads from Atlantic Records UK, EMI Records and Sony Music UK, as well as Jaz Karis, an upcoming London-based artist who is also a MOBO nominee. The panel discussion formed part of a series of fringe events held for the 2024 Mobo Awards, which take place each year to celebrate music of black origin, and have this year been held in Sheffield for the first time.

During the talk, industry figures discussed the need for caution when looking to sign artists who have found fame on platforms such as TikTok.

Speaking at the event, Glyn Aikins, co-president at RCA UK, said: “I think people are confusing fame with talent. It's far easier to become famous now given all the channels are available, but talent is something innate.

Little Simz has four nominations, matching Stormzy, for the MOBO Awards at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on February 7, 2024.

“I think it's upon us as record companies to look past the numbers at what is behind them or who the person is.

“Everything is now driven primarily by the internet, which is a gift and a curse. The internet is vast, and gives you the opportunity to reach as many people as you possibly can, but when everyone is trying to do that it means it's a huge challenge.”

The industry figures also addressed criticisms around record companies prioritising viral stars and hits over emerging talent.

Shanice Edwards, A&R at Since 93, Sony Music UK, said: “I don’t think virality and talent are necessarily separate. I think you can have a viral moment and still be talented. When we unpack what virality is, it's just the fact that a lot of people like you.

“I wouldn’t say that talented people are overlooked, I think if someone is going viral, as someone in A&R, I would be silly not to have a conversation with this person when all eyes are on them.”

Richard Castillo, senior vice president of A&R at EMI Records, noted how viral songs or artists which gain millions of views can help record companies to forecast income.

He said: “I don't think you can totally discount virality. When you're at a company which is forecasting budgets every year, sometimes virality is forecastable, so as far as the financial people at record companies are concerned, it can be good business. It doesn't develop artists, but it can be good business.

“But I think the best bit of business is to develop an artist, because someone that can have hits over and over is always going to be better long term.”

Austin Daboh, executive vice president at Atlantic Records UK, noted the value that social media platforms have added to the industry as a tool for finding new artists.