ITV says worst of pandemic impact is behind it

Carolyn McCall.

The group behind hit shows including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island said external revenues leapt 27 per cent higher to £1.5bn and total advertising revenues rose 29 per cent to £866m in the six months to June 30.

Pre-tax profits jumped to £133m from £15m a year ago and more than doubled on an underlying basis to £301m from £143m.

The group pledged to restart shareholder dividends with plans for a 3.3p-a-share final payout at the 2021 full-year results.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: "Our half-year results demonstrate that ITV is emerging from the worst effects of the pandemic."

She added: "We are optimistic about the future, despite the ongoing pandemic risk on our advertising and ITV Studios revenues."

