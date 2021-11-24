IVF specialist Create Fertility opens new premises in Leeds

The firm is moving into the refurbished No. 1 Sterling Way at Capitol Park in Leeds on a 10-year lease.

The 4,862 sq ft building is being converted to provide IVF facilities.

No.1 Sterling Way, Leeds

“They join premium occupiers including Barratt Homes (HQ), Hermes, the 4*Village Hotel, Depuy, Henderson Insurance Services and NHS Shared Business Services at Capitol Park and add to the attractive diversity of companies on site.

“Capitol Park Leeds, by Junction 28 of the M62, is one of the brightest success stories in the Yorkshire business parks sector and we are proud that we continue to attract first-class tenants. We are now looking to build on this success as the post-pandemic economy gathers strength with the Leeds region out-of-town office market especially buoyant.”

Richard Thornton, director specialising in office agency with JLL in Leeds, said: “As we emerge from lockdown, there are encouraging signs in the office market with general levels of enquiries and viewings on the up. As companies start to assess their occupational requirements, they may well take less space but they are looking to upscale in terms of quality."

He added: “Meanwhile Sterling Capitol have begun the extensive refurbishment of the nearby 9,700 sq ft 1 Sterling Court, formerly the home of Real Radio, and will be looking to capitalise on the confidence in the flourishing out-of-town Leeds office market.

"The resurgence of the out-of-town market has been a key feature of the post-lockdown Leeds office market, with the combined take-up total for the last nine months nearly triple the level of activity seen across the whole of 2020.

"With the city centre also performing strongly, we are confident that these levels of occupier activity will continue into 2022 and beyond, as businesses continue to decant from older accommodation into better quality space that meets their current and future needs."

Create Fertility were represented by London-based property consultancy Alexander Reece Thomson.

Meanwhile, a decision on the proposed 95-acre extension to Capitol Park Leeds is due tomorrow.

