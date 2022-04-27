Jack Smith, former managing director of Intasun and ABTA president, dies aged 90

Mr Smith been managing director of Intasun from 1975 to 1991, a major employer for the city.

Although not born in Bradford - his mother returned to her home county of Lincolnshire to give birth - he was a proud Bradfordian.

In 1997 he was given an honorary doctorate from the University of Bradford for his contribution to economic regeneration. He was also ABTA president from 1986 to 1989.

He was a keen sportsman, having trials for Bradford Park Avenue and playing cricket for much of his youth and early adult life.