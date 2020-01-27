Jaywing chairman Martin Boddy quits with immediate effect

Jaywing executive chairman Martin Boddy has stood down.

The Sheffield-based agency announced today that Mr Boddy has stepped down as a Director and Executive Chairman "with immediate effect in order to pursue other interests".

Jaywing said that the search for a new executive chairman is underway. A further announcement will be made in due course once the appointment is made.

Mr Boddy will continue to support Jaywing for an interim period in order to ensure an orderly transition.

Meanwhile Ian Robinson will take on the role of Non-Executive Chairman, on an interim basis. An operating executive committee comprising the two senior executive directors will report directly to the Non-Executive Chairman.

Ian Robinson, Chairman commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Martin for his contribution to the board and for leading the business over the last eight years. We wish him all the best for the future."