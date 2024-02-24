John Tordoff, who announced that its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses in Doncaster will close at the end of March, said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ with the marque’s decision.

However, JLR revealed that JCT600’s closure announcement came after it asked to leave the marque ahead of schedule.

Reports last year suggested the carmaker would reduce the number of its dealerships from more than 80 to fewer than 20 as it repositioned itself from volume sales to a luxury brand.

In a statement earlier this week, the management of JCT600 expressed profound disappointment in the marque's decision to close the Land Rover Doncaster and Jaguar Service Doncaster businesses.

The business currently employs about 40 people and JCT600 said it was working hard to find alternative employment for as many of the team as possible within the group's 50-plus dealerships throughout Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and the North East.

Mr Tordoff said: "Naturally, we are extremely disappointed with JLR’s decision to close our business in Doncaster which, following our purchase in 2018, we have worked hard to turn into a successful operation."

He added: "Doncaster is a thriving city and our other businesses in the area, Audi Doncaster, Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used, all perform exceptionally well. Unfortunately, the situation is totally out of our control and so our focus now is to look after all customers and colleagues who are affected.”

Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director, JLR (UK) said: “We are in the process of refining our UK retail operations as part of our Reimagine strategy.

"Under Reimagine, JLR will transition to a sustainable, modern luxury business for the most discerning clients. As such, our UK retail network will be rationalised to ensure we have the right partners in the right locations and in the case of JCT600, we have elected not to renew our contract beyond November 2024.

“JCT600 has requested to leave the brand ahead of its contracted term and JLR has agreed to support this request. We are committed to supporting our clients in Doncaster with alternative local services to ensure their service and maintenance needs are met without disruption.”

Meanwhile, JCT600 said it remains committed to investing more than £15m in Doncaster.

In late 2023, the firm acquired a seven-acre site on Wheatley Hall Road and will relocate its Audi Doncaster business to the site in 2025. It has also recently approved plans to redevelop its Mercedes-Benz Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used Centre on the same road.

Mr Tordoff said: "We are fully committed to the city of Doncaster and are excited with our ongoing investment plans which will all come together in the next two years.