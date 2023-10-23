JD Sports launches loyalty app across British stores in festive boost for customers
The nationwide roll out follows an eight-week trial across 10 stores in the north-west of England.
The group plans to expand the offering to Europe in 2024 and already operates a JD STATUS loyalty programme in the US.
Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of JD Sports, said: “JD’s loyal customers are key to our success and we are committed to providing them with a market-leading omnichannel experience across our much-loved sports fashion brands.
"Our ‘beyond physical retail’ approach means placing the omnichannel customer at the heart of everything we do and the expansion of our JD STATUS app across Britain is the natural next phase of this strategy. We look forward to extending the reach of the app across Europe as we expand our loyalty offering globally, as part of our strategic drive to be the leading global sports-fashion powerhouse.”