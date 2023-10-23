All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

JD Sports launches loyalty app across British stores in festive boost for customers

JD Sports has announced the launch of its JD STATUS loyalty app across its stores in Britain.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:32 BST

The nationwide roll out follows an eight-week trial across 10 stores in the north-west of England.

The group plans to expand the offering to Europe in 2024 and already operates a JD STATUS loyalty programme in the US.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of JD Sports, said: “JD’s loyal customers are key to our success and we are committed to providing them with a market-leading omnichannel experience across our much-loved sports fashion brands.

Most Popular
JD Sports has launched a loyalty app across its British stores (Photo supplied by JD Sports)JD Sports has launched a loyalty app across its British stores (Photo supplied by JD Sports)
JD Sports has launched a loyalty app across its British stores (Photo supplied by JD Sports)

"Our ‘beyond physical retail’ approach means placing the omnichannel customer at the heart of everything we do and the expansion of our JD STATUS app across Britain is the natural next phase of this strategy. We look forward to extending the reach of the app across Europe as we expand our loyalty offering globally, as part of our strategic drive to be the leading global sports-fashion powerhouse.”

Related topics:JD SportsEuropeEngland