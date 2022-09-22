The sportswear giant, which sells popular brands such as Adidas and Nike, said its main consumers are a younger demographic than most other retailers.

Neil Greenhaulgh, JD’s chief financial officer, told the PA news agency: “Image is incredibly important for our customers. The shoes they wear and the clothes they wear defines who they are as individuals, it defines their personality.

“Their desire to spend doesn’t really change, because they are motivated by desire rather than economics.”

Regis Schultz, JD’s chief executive, added: “Unemployment is very low and it is much easier for young people to find a part-time job, so they have more extra income to spend on the things they want, like trainers.”

The retailer warned in a statement that inflation, widespread economic uncertainty and industrial action leading to further challenges in supply chains could affect trading in the second half of the year.

It comes as JD posted a fall in its pre-tax profits which totalled £298.3 million for the first half of the year, a drop from £364.6 million a year ago.

JD said the results are at the top end of its expectations, with the reduction on last year’s profits partially driven by supply chain disruption affecting international brands and dragging down stock of its key footwear styles.

Profits in North America nearly halved as a result of the temporary fiscal stimulus in the US last year boosting sales more than usual, JD said.